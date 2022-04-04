Russian, Ukrainian ballet stars to dance together in Naples

By MARIA GRAZIA MURRU and FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — A Ukrainian ballerina who fled the war in her homeland and a Russian ballerina who quit the Bolshoi Ballet over the Russian invasion rehearsed on a stage in Naples for a sold-out benefit performance Monday night to raise funds for the Red Cross. Naples’ San Carlo Theater billed the event as “Stand with Ukraine — Ballet for Peace.” Among the stars is prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, who quit the Bolshoi and is now dancing with the Dutch National Ballet. Another headliner is Anastasia Gurskaya, a top ballerina in Kyiv’s Opera, who fled her war-ravaged homeland. Despite the event’s peaceful aim, the prospect of Russians dancing on the same stage with Ukrainians has reportedly angered Ukraine’s consul in Naples.