Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:50 PM

Several people killed in train derailment in Hungary

KTVZ

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. A van drove onto the train tracks and was struck by a train, which derailed from the force of the collision, police said. Hungarian state railways indicated in a statement that all the fatalities were among people in the van. It said in a statement that 22 people were traveling on the train at the time of the accident. Two passengers sustained serious injuries and eight others suffered mild injuries, the statement said. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content