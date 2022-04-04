Several people killed in train derailment in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. A van drove onto the train tracks and was struck by a train, which derailed from the force of the collision, police said. Hungarian state railways indicated in a statement that all the fatalities were among people in the van. It said in a statement that 22 people were traveling on the train at the time of the accident. Two passengers sustained serious injuries and eight others suffered mild injuries, the statement said.