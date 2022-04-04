South Dakota AG had 2 close calls with police before crash

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg twice caused police officers to hit their brakes to avoid his errant driving in the months before he struck and killed a pedestrian in 2020. The Highway Patrol’s scrutiny of the attorney general’s driving record is coming to light ahead of the House meeting next week. Lawmakers will consider a majority report from a Republican-controlled impeachment investigation committee that recommended he not be impeached. However, Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing for Ravnsborg’s ouster. The Highway Patrol is offering a public briefing for lawmakers on Wednesday.