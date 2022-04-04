Sudanese go hungry as prices spiral upward in wake of coup

By SAMY MAGDY

CAIRO (AP) — Living conditions for many in Sudan have rapidly deteriorated since an October military coup sent the country’s already battered economy into free fall. Other factors are also causing prices to skyrocket, including the war in Ukraine and dry spells that have hurt crops. The U.N. has warned that the number of Sudanese facing acute hunger could double to 18 million by the end of the year. One of the families already struggling to survive is that of a single mother of six in Darfur who sells tea at a roadside stand. She often can only afford one meal a day for her children, two of whom have left school to work in the fields.