Board faults discipline for police who joked about violence

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new report has found that Wichita law enforcement officers weren’t adequately punished for joking about police violence and exchanging racist comments and images in a series of text messages. The Wichita Citizen’s Review Board released the 27-page report Tuesday. It details officers sharing an image of a naked African American male sitting on another African American male behind a police vehicle. There also are negative references to Mexicans, Muslims and gays, and officers joke about violence and share images of a Confederate flag. The issues were first uncovered by The Wichita Eagle.