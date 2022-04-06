China ship shadows research vessel, Filipino scientists wary

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a Chinese coast guard ship maneuvered for days near a research vessel deployed by Philippine and Taiwanese scientists to undertake a crucial survey of undersea fault lines west of the northern Philippines, causing concern among the scientists on board. A Filipino scientist told The Associated Press Thursday that scientists on the R/V Legend, including five Filipinos, proceeded with their geophysical research despite the presence of the Chinese coast guard ship in the vicinity of the Manila Trench from March 25 to March 30 off the northwestern Philippine city of Vigan. The Chinese coast guard’s proximity sparked concerns because the research vessel was towing a survey cable in the sea, a Filipino scientist told the AP.