Democrats blast Mexico’s president for assailing judiciary

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Democrats in Congress are sounding the alarm over what they claim is mounting evidence that Mexico’s chief prosecutor is assailing the nation’s independent judiciary and selectively targeting for prosecution opponents of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The rebuke came in a harshly worded letter sent Wednesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland by Sen. Bob Menendez and three colleagues. The letter focuses on a number of questionable actions by Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero. López Obrador was elected in 2018 on a promise to sweep clean Mexico’s notoriously corrupt politics. But he’s faced criticism for concentrating power and governing with little respect for institutions.