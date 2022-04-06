Iran says it gave long-sought answers to UN atomic watchdog

By NASSER KARIMI

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it supplied the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog with documents related to the discovery of uranium particles at former undeclared sites in the country. Wednesday’s statement from the head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization marks the first acknowledgement from Tehran that it had answered the agency’s long-standing demands. The deadline came as part of an agreement announced last month to resolve the problem of undeclared uranium particles in Iran by June — long a source of tension between Tehran and the U.N. atomic watchdog. The issue is separate from now-stalled talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.