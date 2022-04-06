NC college removes name of white supremacist from building

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina women’s college says it’s renaming a building named for a white supremacist who supported unequal funding for schools based on race. The board of trustees of Meredith College in Raleigh voted at a meeting last month to rename Joyner Hall after finding out about the background of James Yadkin Joyner. In addition to the renaming of Joyner Hall, the board endorsed placing signs with QR codes on each campus building to provide historical context about all of the individuals for whom the buildings are currently named.