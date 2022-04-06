UN envoy says he’s concerned about Yemen truce violations

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen is concerned about violations of a cease-fire and urging the warring sides to uphold the first nationwide truce in six years. Meanwhile, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi sacked his vice president and announced a council to run the country and lead negotiations with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Hans Grundberg, the U.N. envoy, said that while the truce has reduced violence significantly, there were reports of “some hostile military activities,” particularly around the central city of Marib. He did not say which side was to blame, but Yemen’s internationally recognized government has accused the Houthis of attacking their positions in Marib. A Houthi spokesman was not available for comment.