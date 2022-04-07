After ‘Ozark’ role, Tom Pelphrey is on Hollywood’s radar

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Ozark” will drop its final seven episodes of the series this month, wrapping up the story of a family’s descent deeper and deeper into a life of money laundering, drugs and murder. Tom Pelphrey had an important arc in season three of “Ozark” that continues to loom over the series. He admits it was a “game changer” of a role, leading to other projects including the Amazon series “Outer Range” with Josh Brolin and a show called “Love and Death” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. Pelphrey will also appear in “She Said,” a movie about the New York Times investigation into Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct.