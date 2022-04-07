Attack in east Syria injures 2 US-led coalition members

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria says artillery has hit a base housing U.S. troops there, lightly injuring two members of the coalition. The attack — two rounds of indirect fire — was the first to hit the base in Syria’s Deir el-Zour province since January, when eight rounds landed inside its perimeter. The International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve said troops at Green Village in the province that borders Iraq reported receiving two rounds of indirect fire. Two Coalition members were lightly injured in the attack, it added, saying that both were treated and returned to duty Thursday morning.