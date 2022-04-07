Badly injured Ukrainian boy finds hope in Polish hospital

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Unable to walk or move half his face after being injured by a Russian shell that killed his father as the family of three tried to flee Kyiv by car, a 13-year-old Ukrainian boy has found new hope in a Polish hospital. Pediatric surgeon Professor Jan Godzinski, of the T. Marciniak hospital in Wroclaw, southwestern Poland, said Thursday that a detailed diagnostic scan has been performed to help doctors choose the best treatment for Volodymyr. “What moved me most was that he smiled when we told him we will be able to help him,” Godzinski said on Poland’s private TVN24.