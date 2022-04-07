Biden, Putin children open targets in sanctions over Ukraine

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has newly targeted Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters in the sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move has ripped aside the lifelong privacy the Russian president maintains over his closest ties. He’s avoided mention of the two women’s full names in public and most other references to them. The step comes after Russia in mid-March announced a travel ban against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. U.S. sanctions against family members of targeted leaders globally are common. Bill Browder, a longtime campaigner for sanctions over Russia’s human rights abuses, says targeting spouses and children in sanctions is particularly important in Russia, where the powerful are skilled at hiding assets in others’ names.