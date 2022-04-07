Death toll in Iran stabbing attack at holy shrine rises to 2

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the death toll from a stabbing attack this week at the most revered Shiite shrine in the country has risen to two as another cleric succumbed to his wounds. The victim died at a hospital in the holy northeastern city of Mashhad after being stabbed on Tuesday at the city’s Imam Reza shrine. The man was one of three clerics stabbed in the attack, a rare act of violence at the major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims. The other victim remains hospitalized. The police have not offered a motive for the stabbing. The country’s interior minister described it on Thursday as a “terrorist attack.”