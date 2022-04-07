Greece: Man injured in COVID-19 hospital fire dies

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a man who was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in northern Greece has died of his injuries. That brings the total death toll from Wednesday’s blaze to two. The 52-year-old man who died Thursday had been a patient in the Papanikolaou Hospital’s coronavirus ward when the fire broke out Wednesday morning due to as yet undetermined causes. Firefighters discovered the body of a 79-year-old coronavirus patient at the scene Wednesday. One more patient is being treated for burns while two more COVID-19 patients are under enhanced observation due to the fire’s smoke. More than 30 patients were evacuated.