House panel: Justice Dept. ‘obstructing’ Trump records probe

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee says the Justice Department is interfering with an investigation into former President Donald Trump. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform says the Justice Department is blocking information about 15 boxes of records that Trump took with him to Florida after leaving office. The National Archives in February revealed it had found classified material in the boxes and referred the matter to the Justice Department. Lawmakers are now investigating. Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has said she has “grave concerns” that the Trump administration failed to properly preserve presidential records.