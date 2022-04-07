Man accused of shooting at candidate taken into fed custody

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate has been taken into federal custody. Jail records list 22-year-old Quintez Brown as a federal prisoner at the Grayson County Detention Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Brown’s attorney, Rob Eggert, told the Louisville Courier Journal on Thursday that a federal grand jury had indicted his client. He said Brown was arrested by multiple federal agents Wednesday. The report did not offer specifics about what Brown was charged with. Brown was arrested by Louisville police shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting. The mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, said he was not hit by the gunfire, although a bullet grazed his sweater.