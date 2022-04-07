Mexicans vote on recall of president, an effort he asked for

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the first time in history, Mexicans will vote Sunday on whether their president should finish out the rest of his term. It has been a bizarre journey to this vote. For one thing, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself demanded it. The president got angry when electoral officials set up a limited number of polling places to save money. Second, there’s little chance that the required minimum of voters _ around 40 million _ will show up to make the referendum valid. And third, there’s little chance López Obrador could lose, with current approval ratings of around 60%. So why is Mexico going through with the vote, which will cost almost $80 million?