Poland’s Tokarczuk a finalist for International Booker Prize

LONDON (AP) — Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk is among six finalists for the International Booker Prize for fiction in English translation. Tokarczuk’s 18th-century epic “The Books of Jacob” is a favorite to win the award, whose 50,000-pound ($65,000) prize money is split between a book’s author and its translator. “Tomb of Sand” by India’s Geetanjali Shree is first Hindi-language book to be a finalist. The other finalists are “Elena Knows” by Claudia Piñeiro of Argentina; “Heaven” by Japan’s Mieko Kawakami; “A New Name: Septology VI-VII” by Norway’s Jon Fosse; and “Cursed Bunny” by South Korea’s Bora Chung. The winner will be announced on May 26.