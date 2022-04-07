Shawn Mendes: Single ‘When You’re Gone’ inspired by breakup

JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As Shawn Mendes prepares to embark on a massive global tour, the 23-year-old performer released an emotional single reflecting his breakup with Camila Cabello. Mendes says “When You’re Gone” was about processing the loss in his life. Mendes believes he’s matured as an artist, especially with the time he had to himself during the pandemic. “As you get older you start to just feel like you want to keep pushing boundaries,” Mendes said. He also revealed that he winds down after a show with ice baths and hitting the sauna.