Suspect tells court he killed UK lawmaker over Syria vote

LONDON (AP) — A man accused of stabbing a British lawmaker to death during a regular meeting with his constituents has told a court that he targeted the politician because he voted for air strikes on Syria. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is accused of murdering veteran Conservative lawmaker David Amess on Oct. 15 during a routine meeting with voters in a church hall in Leigh-on-Sea in eastern England. Ali, who stabbed Amess repeatedly with a carving knife, denies charges of preparing acts of terrorism and murder. Giving evidence in court on Thursday, Ali said he decided to take action in the U.K. to help Muslims in Syria because he couldn’t join the Islamic State group.