Tiger’s back: Woods thrills patrons with Masters birdie

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is back. Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his first birdie of the tournament. After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball stopped 2 feet short of the flag for the tap-in birdie. Woods had a sloppy bogey at No. 8, but he bounced back with a tricky par putt to make the turn with an even-par 36. He’s three strokes off the early lead.