Ukraine appeals to NATO for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine is appealing to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha. It particularly wants Germany to slash red tape so that more sorely-needed supplies can get in. NATO, as an organization, refuses to send troops to Ukraine or police any no-fly zone to prevent Russia from completely overwhelming its neighbor. But individual members are supplying anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, as well as equipment and medical supplies. For Ukraine, this is simply not enough. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday that “my agenda is very simple. It only has three items on it. It’s weapons, weapons, and weapons.”