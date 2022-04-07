US diplomat: Mediterranean gas pipeline to Europe not viable

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat says a proposed pipeline to deliver natural gas from deposits in the east Mediterranean to European markets is too expensive, not economically viable and will take too long to help countries seeking alternatives to Russian gas any time soon. U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades Thursday that the proposed East Med pipeline project wouldn’t be able to immediately deliver the gas Europe now needs to swiftly wean itself of Russian energy following the invasion of Ukraine. She says that’s because it would run in very deep water and construction would take over a decade.