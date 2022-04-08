French police neutralize suspected bomb left in cathedral

PARIS (AP) — French police have evacuated the Saint Etienne Cathedral in the city of Toulouse after a man entered during morning Mass and left a package containing a suspected homemade bomb that failed to explode. The package, apparently an “improvised explosive device” that lacked a detonator, was safely neutralized Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement. An initial alert advising people to avoid central Toulouse was later lifted, Darmanin tweeted. No arrests were announced.