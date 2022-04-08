Germany mulls bringing back masks this autumn

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the country may need to bring back a requirement for wearing face masks in public this autumn after lawmakers rejected a proposed coronavirus vaccine mandate. Karl Lauterbach acknowledged that the Bundestag’s vote Thursday against requiring COVID-19 vaccination for people 60 and over was a personal setback for him. The bill was a watered-down compromise after some government lawmakers rejected a vaccine mandate for all adults. Germany recently ended the requirement for mask wearing in many indoor settings, though they are still compulsory on public transport. Lauterbach also urged people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling to visit relatives during the Easter holidays.