Jury gets bomb evidence in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating for a fifth day in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They requested and on Friday were given a bag of pennies that was offered as evidence of an explosive earlier in the trial. Investigators say pennies taped to a commercial-grade firework were intended to act like shrapnel during an attack on the Democratic governor’s security team. The jury is considering 10 charges in the case against Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; three face other counts related to explosives and a firearm. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.