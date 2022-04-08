New this week: ‘The Brothers Garcia,’ Jewel and Barack Obama

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include Jewel’s first new studio album in seven years, former President Barack Obama narrating a five-part Netflix series about U.S. public lands and the return of “The Brothers Garcia.” Filipino director Brillante Mendoza was inspired by the true story of boxer Naozumi Tsuchiyama for his film drama “Gensan Punch” on HBO Max and Hugh Laurie wears just about every hat for BritBox’s “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” Laurie directed, produced, wrote and acts in the three-episode mystery series based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel of the same title.