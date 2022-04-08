Pakistan sentences anti-India militant leader to 31 years

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has sentenced a militant leader linked to the Mumbai terrorist attacks to 31 years in prison on charges of terror financing. This is the latest conviction for Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested in 2019. Saeed, a Pakistani, has already been sentenced in a separate case to 15 years, also for terror financing but was never charged in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. He has been serving his term at home under a government order. His lawyer, Naseeruddin Nayyar, says Saeed can appeal the latest sentence, handed down by a court in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday.