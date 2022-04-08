Poland, France trade barbs over Russia’s war on Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has summoned the French ambassador over recent comments by President Emmanuel Macron who called Poland’s prime minister a “far-right anti-Semite” in a budding feud over Russia’s war on Ukraine. It was not immediately clear when Ambassador Frederic Billet would arrive to Poland’s Foreign Ministry. Officials in Poland on Friday blamed the harsh words on campaign fervor ahead of this weekend’s presidential election in France. Earlier this week Morawiecki invoked comparisons to Adolf Hitler saying one does not negotiate with “criminals” as he criticized Macron’s repeated talks with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in a still futile effort to end the Ukraine bloodshed.