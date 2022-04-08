Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The second-in-command of Louisiana State Police has been placed on leave while an investigation continues into the wiping of his cellphone data during an investigation into Black motorist Ronald Greene’s death. State police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis announced that he placed Lt. Col. Doug Cain on paid administrative leave “to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation.” Cain acknowledged last month that he was under investigation for having his cellphone data erased amid the ongoing federal investigation into the video-recorded arrest of Greene, who died in custody after being repeatedly punched, stunned and dragged by troopers following a highway chase.