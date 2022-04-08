Rapper Dizzee Rascal sentenced for assaulting his ex

LONDON (AP) — British rapper Dizzee Rascal has been sentenced to a curfew and a restraining order for assaulting his former fiancée. A judge at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London told the musician he must observe a 24-week curfew and wear an electronic tag. The judge also imposed a 12-month restraining order on the 37-year-old musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills. The musician was convicted last month of headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. District judge Polly Gledhill said the rapper had shown “no remorse for this matter” and “you continue to place the blame on Ms. Jones — the victim in this case.”