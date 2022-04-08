South China Sea issues handled ‘properly,’ Xi tells Duterte

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has told outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the two nations have “properly” handled the sensitive issue of the disputed South China Sea. Xi made his remarks in a phone conversation with Duterte, who nurtured closer ties with Beijing after taking office in 2016. Despite cozier relations, however, sporadic territorial spats have persisted and Beijing has had limited success separating the Philippines from its treaty ally, the United States. Xi made no mention of disputes, saying the sides “have adhered to the important consensus reached, adhered to good-neighborly and friendly cooperation, insisted on properly handling differences, and insisted on working together for common development.” The Philippines holds presidential elections on May 9.