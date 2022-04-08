The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead artists at Billboard Music Awards

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

The Weeknd returns as the top finalist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row. He’s up for 17 awards, while Doja Cat has nods in 14 categories fresh off her first Grammy Award win. The Weeknd and Doja Cat are up against Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Drake for the top artist category. Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Ye are all up for 13 awards each as well. Drake, who is the most decorated artist in the show’s history, could extend his lead as he is a finalist for an additional 11 awards this year. The show will air on NBC on May 15 from Las Vegas.