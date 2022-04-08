UK teacher’s killer gets at least 36 years behind bars

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has sentenced a sexual predator to at least 36 years in prison for the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London. Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England’s south coast, pleaded guilty to carrying out the premeditated attack on Sept. 17. Closed circuit television images captured the moment the garage worker attacked Nessa from behind and hit her over the head 34 times with a 2-foot-long metal traffic triangle. Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from her home — fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.