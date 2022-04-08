Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar to start peace-themed tour

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk will play a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” that will raise money for the country’s military in the war against Russia. The tour starts Saturday against Greek league leader Olympiakos. The club says its squad has gathered in Turkey. The tour will also raise money for refugees. Soccer clubs around Europe have been offering to play games against Ukrainian clubs and host youth players. Ukrainian soccer shut down when Russia invaded. Shakhtar played its last competitive game in December. Some of its Brazilian players have since signed short-term deals with other clubs.