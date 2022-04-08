Why this week’s French elections matter to the wider world

By THOMAS ADAMSON

PARIS (AP) — With war singeing the European Union’s eastern edge, French voters will make a choice in a presidential election that will have an impact beyond the country’s borders. France is not only the bloc’s second economy but the only one with veto power at the UN. It’s also continental Europe’s only country with nuclear weapons. Twelve candidates are vying for the presidency, including incumbent and favorite President Emmanuel Macron who is seeking a new term amid a challenge from the far-right. France’s role on the European and global stage makes this election — taking place in two rounds starting Sunday —- matter.