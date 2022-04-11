EU election mission to begin deploying observers in Lebanon

By FADI TAWIL

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A delegation from the European Union’s election observers has wrapped up a six-day visit to Lebanon during which they met with officials. They discussed the deployment of observers ahead of the upcoming May 15 parliamentary elections in the crisis-hit country. The mission said on Monday that it will start deploying this week 30 observers throughout Lebanon. Their numbers will eventually reach more than 150 from 27 EU member states, as well as Switzerland and Norway on the day of the vote. May’s elections will be the first in Lebanon since the economic meltdown began in October 2019.