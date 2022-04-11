Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is expressing skepticism that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen on Monday told a lawyer for Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law. Cohen says it would have made more sense if Abrams had sued to shut down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp’s ability to raise money. It’s the latest challenge to a 2021 Georgia law creating leadership committees that can take unlimited contributions. Cohen in February banned Kemp’s committee from spending against Republican primary challenger David Perdue after Perdue sued.