Some state lawmakers calling it quits, can’t afford to serve

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Various state legislators around the country are calling it quits this year, in part because of the low pay. It’s an issue especially in part-time legislatures like Connecticut, where the base salary of $28,000 hasn’t been raised in 21 years. There’s concern that the low pay will discourage people of modest means from running, making legislature’s less diverse racially, economically, and age and gender-wise. Bills increasing legislator pay were proposed in several states this year, including Connecticut, Georgia, Oregon, and New Mexico, which is the nation’s only unsalaried legislature. But so far they’ve faltered. Some lawmakers fear that voting themselves a pay raise will rankle the voters.