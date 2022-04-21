Committee criticizes Wichita police misconduct, racism

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita city report says the police department needs to reform by clamping down on biased police officers and improving its leadership. A committee appointed by the Wichita city manager issued its report Thursday. The committee was formed after an investigation by The Wichita Eagle found some members of the department’s SWAT team joked about using force and exchanged racist, sexist and homophobic texts. The committee’s report says the officers involved were not adequately disciplined and recommends an independent review be conducted by a third-party group to determine the extent of bias within the police department.