FAA: Small plane crash near industrial plant east of Atlanta

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a parking lot at an industrial park about 35 miles east of Atlanta. The Federal Aviation Administration says the unidentified small plane crashed about 7 p.m. Thursday near an industrial plant in Covington, Georgia. Local reports cited police as saying it appeared no one aboard the plane survived. But federal authorities said they weren’t able to immediately identify the plane and didn’t have any information about its occupant or occupants. There was no immediate reports of any injuries to anyone on the ground. The crash site is in an industrial park near Interstate 20, a major east-west artery in Georgia.