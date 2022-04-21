Florida dentist charged with fatal hit on ex-brother-in-law

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida dentist has been arrested on charges that he hired hit men eight years ago to kill his sister’s ex-husband, a prominent law professor. Charles Adelson is being held Thursday on murder and other charges in the 2014 death of Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel. It’s alleged that Adelson arranged the killing so his sister could move back to the Fort Lauderdale area from Tallahassee with her two children. The two alleged hit men have already been convicted in the killing. Adelson’s former girlfriend is facing a retrial on charges she arranged the killing. Adelson’s attorney says his client is innocent.