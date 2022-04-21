Indiana candidate traded $1M lake home for garage apartment

By CASEY SMITH and TOM DAVIES

Associated Press/Report for America

UTICA, Ind. (AP) — Two southern Indiana congressional candidates switched their voter registrations from expensive homes outside the district just before launching their campaigns. That comes as many Republicans cite “election integrity” a top concern. Mike Sodrel, a multimillionaire trucking company owner, changed his registration in February from a $1 million lakeside house near Columbus to a two-bedroom apartment inside a large garage just outside Jeffersonville. Business consultant Stu Barnes-Israel says he, his wife and two children moved in recent months from Indianapolis to a house half the size previously owned by his grandparents in his hometown of Greensburg. They are among nine candidates in the Republican primary looking to replace GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth.