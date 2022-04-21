Investigators believe campfire started Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Investigators believe a wildfire that forced the evacuation of nearly 20,000 people in northern Colorado last month was started by a very small campfire near a hiking trail. However, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that investigators have exhausted all their leads and haven’t been able to identify a person responsible for starting the March 26 fire. It says the remains of the campfire were found a few feet off a trail on public open space property just inside the city limits of Boulder. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of another fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes in December.