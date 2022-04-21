Julia Roberts returns to TV in Watergate-era series ‘Gaslit’

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Roberts returns to television in the limited series “Gaslit” for Starz. Based on the first season of the podcast “Slow Burn,” “Gaslit” tells lesser-known stories from the Watergate era. It delves into the breakdown of Martha Mitchell, the wife of then Attorney General John Mitchell, who was held in a hotel against her will to keep her from talking to the press about the Watergate scandal. It led to her unraveling and the breakup of the couple’s marriage. The series also gives a literal voice to Maureen “Mo” Dean, the wife of White House counsel, John Dean, known from her presence at the Watergate hearings.