Kentucky gov asks input, weighing action on medical cannabis

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll form an advisory team as part of a broad review as he weighs whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana. The Democratic governor said Thursday that he has instructed his legal team to analyze potential options for executive action to make medical cannabis available for ailing Kentuckians suffering from specified medical conditions. He also made a direct appeal to Kentuckians to offer their views on the issue. The governor spoke at a news conference Thursday. The expanded review reflects the governor’s growing frustration after the latest bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the state Senate.