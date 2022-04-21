Mourners to gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners will gather at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday. A family lawyer also will speak at a Grand Rapids church. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.