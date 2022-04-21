Police in Minnesota say man killed 4 relatives, self

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their home in Duluth. Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Thursday that 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot himself as police knocked on the door around midday Wednesday. Before he died, Cole-Skogstad posted a message on Facebook saying that he had made “the absolutely horrid choice” to kill himself and his relatives. He also wrote that he had “suffered many years of mental illness” but rarely sought help “because I felt I never deserved it.”